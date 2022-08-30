Back 4 Blood is getting a lot more content today

HQ

Today is a big day for all Cleaners, as Back 4 Blood's new act, Children of the Worm launches on August 30, and brings all kinds of new content to the game. We can look forward to a whole lot of cosmetic skins and new cards, but also a new campaign story and a new Cleaner named "Prophet" Dan.

The latter is describes as "an Irish, gun-toting, self-proclaimed preacher of the end times, whose mission is to save his flock that was taken by this new enemy" - which frankly sounds pretty awesome. Check out the launch trailer for this second expansion below.