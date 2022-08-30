Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood is getting a lot more content today

The second expansion for Turtle Rock's game is here.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Today is a big day for all Cleaners, as Back 4 Blood's new act, Children of the Worm launches on August 30, and brings all kinds of new content to the game. We can look forward to a whole lot of cosmetic skins and new cards, but also a new campaign story and a new Cleaner named "Prophet" Dan.

The latter is describes as "an Irish, gun-toting, self-proclaimed preacher of the end times, whose mission is to save his flock that was taken by this new enemy" - which frankly sounds pretty awesome. Check out the launch trailer for this second expansion below.

HQ
Back 4 Blood

Related texts

0
Back 4 BloodScore

Back 4 Blood
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Does Turtle Rock have anything new to add to the zombie shooter genre?



Loading next content