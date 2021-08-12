Back 4 Blood has gone gold

HQ

Back 4 Blood is getting its second weekend of open beta starting later today, to give players another chance to get hands-on with the game ahead of its October 12 release date. But that's not all that is going on with the title right now, as Turtle Rock Studios has revealed it has already gone gold.

It's pretty early for this type of announcement as it means the game is ready for release today. Quite a strange reveal considering the second weekend of open beta is now on the cards, but still a welcome one, as we can pencil in being able to play Back 4 Blood on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series (even on Xbox Game Pass on day one) when it arrives this October.