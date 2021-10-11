Back 4 Blood gamers upset about solo mode

HQ

We've been playing Back 4 Blood all weekend and our review is coming shortly. But while we've been having fun, the same cannot be said about everyone, as people playing solo has been very frustrated with how poorly this has been implemented.

It turns out you will be playing with strictly decks for single player instead of having the rich main system in which you can buy cards. The needed supply points can only be earned by playing with someone else online and you won't get your stats tracked. To make things even worse, you won't even be able to unlock Achievements or trophies while playing solo.

This is a multiplayer game, and shouldn't be much of a problem if Turtle Rock Studios hadn't talked about the single player beforehand, which made a lot of people think it was an alternative. Fortunately, it seems like the developers has heard all the complaints in social media, and they tweet:

"We have heard your frustrations about progression in solo mode and are discussing ways to address the issue. Thank you for your patience and feedback at this time - we'll have more news as we strategize on potential ways to make it happen."

Back 4 Blood launches tomorrow for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X (it's also included with Xbox Game Pass) - but people who opted for the Deluxe or Ultimate edition got a four day head start and have been playing it since Friday.

Were you looking forward to playing Back 4 Blood solo or was it always multiplayer that was the main draw?