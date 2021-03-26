LIVE

It Takes Two
Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood delayed to October

Aliens: Fireteam might actually get some breathing room this summer after all.

I said it when Far Cry 6, Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights were delayed: 2021 will be a record year in terms of delays, and now it's time for another one.

Turtle Rock tells us that Back 4 Blood has been delayed from June 18 to October 12. The reason is the very simple fact they need more time to make the game as great as it can be on launch day. Speaking of which, the good news is that there will be an open beta on all platforms this summer, so we'll still get to kill tons of zombies in a few months.

Back 4 Blood

