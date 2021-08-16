LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Lawn Mowing Simulator
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood bots will be smarter at launch

The developers also intend to adjust the game's difficulty levels.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We've been playing a lot of Back 4 Blood recently thanks to first the closed beta and then the open beta. While we really liked it, there was some issues, one of them being the stupid bots that'll fill your crew if you are short on friends. They truly refuse to do anything logical and are a constant annoyance.

Well, fortunately, Turtle Rock Studios is well aware of this and sorting it out is as top priority at the studio. In an interview with lead producer Matt O'Driscoll at VG247, he answers community questions and reveals they will be smarter when Back 4 Blood launches in October.

O'Driscoll also touches upon the difficulty levels and says there will be adjustments made with some things getting harder and others easier, and this mainly applies to Survivor (easy) and Nightmare (hard).

Back 4 Blood is being released on October 12 for PC, Playstation and Xbox (also included with Xbox Game Pass from day 1).

Back 4 Blood

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy