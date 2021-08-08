Back 4 Blood Beta: What difficulty and mode should I start with? Plus bonus tip

When the Gamereactor team got early access to the currently ongoing Back 4 Blood beta to bring you these hands-on impressions and these exclusive gameplay clips, we first played the PvP competitive mode and then part of Act 1 of the PvE campaign in "Veteran" difficulty. However, in hindsight, it might have not been the best approach, and we wanted to ask Turtle Rock Studios' Lianne Papp about the best way to tackle the beta for new players.

"I would recommend starting with PvE, maybe go on the lowest difficulty ['Survivor'] and just learn how the cards feel like, learn what kind of choices you can make", Papp advises in the Gamereactor video interview below. "And the more that you play, you'll be able to earn these supply points that then you can use to unlock more cards, so you can make your Deck more powerful. But I'd definitely start there just to get familiar with it and understand roughly how it works".

Another aspect of the game that's discussed and explained in-depth in the video is the so important Cards, Decks, and Mutation Points combination. Play the video to learn more, but beware if you jump into the beta right away as "here's a tip for everybody", Papp unveils as something we didn't actually notice. "The order that you put your cards in your Deck in, matters. So that's going to be the order that you get to the cards. If there are some cards you're really like 'I cannot leave without this!', make sure to put it near the top of your Deck".

B4B will release on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series on October 12. For more info on the topic, here's the description of the three difficulty settings:

Back 4 Blood Difficulty Levels and implications

Survivor





Players have additional health, ammo, extra strikes, and trauma resistance



Players deal more damage to the Ridden.



Players gain extra healing and trauma recovery between saferooms.



No friendly fire.



Veteran





35% friendly fire.



Nightmare

