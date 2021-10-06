Back 4 Blood and Destiny 2: Beyond Light added to Xbox Game Pass

HQ

It's time for a new batch of games to be added to Xbox Game Pass. This time we do find both Back 4 Blood and the expansion to Destiny 2 called Beyond Light as well as a lot of indies like The Good Life. In case you missed it, we can tell you that Marvel's Avengers has already been added (cloud, Xbox and PC), among others like Scarlet Nexus. The full list of upcoming games can be found below.

• Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Out now

• The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Console, and PC) - October 7

• Visage (Cloud, Console, and PC) - October 7

• Back 4 Blood (Cloud, Console, and PC) - October 12

• Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PC) - October 12

• Ring of Pain (Cloud, Console, and PC) - October 14

• The Riftbreaker (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - October 14

• The Good Life (Cloud, Console, and PC) - October 15

As usual, it's not only about new games as some are also leaving the subscription service. Here are the titles that will be removed on October 15. Play before then or buy with up to 20% discount:

• Gonner2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

• Heave Ho (PC)

• Katana Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC)

• Scourgebringer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

• Tales of Vesperia HD (Console and PC)

• The Swords of Ditto (PC)