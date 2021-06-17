LIVE
Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood allows DLC sharing to avoid exclusion

You will be able to play the paid content owned by the party leader.

We're all really thrilled about Back 4 Blood, a spiritual sequel to Left 4 Dead 2, developed by the same people. Every time Turtle Rock Studios and Warner Bros shows the game, it somehow manages to make our gaming fingers itch even more.

But for it to last for a long time, new content will be needed, and as you surely know, these things tend to split the players between those who have DLC and those who haven't. Ultimately, this makes it harder for everyone to find people to play with, so it's fair to ask Turtle Rock Studios how they will avoid this.

Fortunately, they have a surprisingly generous answer to that question, as explained in a blog post:

"If your party leader owns a paid content drop, you will be able to play that content with them - including maps, gameplay and campaigns. No separation. No exclusion. No split."

Even when playing PvP, they have a solution to avoid gamers being excluded, as you will be able to unlock everything by just playing:

"In PvP, everyone who bought Back 4 Blood can get access to all additional PvP content, even without purchasing content drops. Players who don't buy the content drops can earn new playable characters and ridden in PvP, for free, through progression. Additionally, all PvP players have access to the same cards at the start of each match, regardless of whether those players have purchased content drops or not."

Now, this is how it should be done, or what do you think? Back 4 Blood launches for PC, Playstation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X on October 12. It is also included day 1 with Xbox Game Pass.

