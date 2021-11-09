Baccarat has created a collector's edition Pikachu Fragment that could be yours for $25,000

HQ

This year, The Pokémon Company has been celebrating all things Pokémon with a variety of partnerships, collaborations and exciting gear, including a special anniversary album featuring a bunch of big name musical artists. But, while that is all very exciting, one of the latest partnerships that TPC has revealed is with the French crystal manufacturer, Baccarat, with the pair working together to create a premium and quite large crystal model of Pikachu.

Known as the Pokémon Pikachu Fragment, the product has been designed with some help from Hiroshi Fujiwara to turn the adorable electric mouse into a collector's item unlike anything else.

Standing 11.8 inches in height, and weighing in at 18.3lbs, this product is incredibly limited, with only 25 copies of the crystal model set to be created, and if you're wondering why that's the case, it's because it'll cost you an arm and a leg to buy one: $25,000 to be exact.

Considering this is a product that is probably out of the price range of pretty much everyone, the best we can really do is check out a few images of the Pikachu crystal to admire its true beauty from afar. Take a look at them below.