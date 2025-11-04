Babymetal and Resident Evil celebrate 30 years of horror with Lady Dimitrescu merch collection

HQ

It seems almost unfathomable, but Capcom seems to have completely underestimated how hugely popular Lady Alcina Dimitrescu, the iconic vampire countess from Resident Evil Village, would become. She disappeared from the adventure unreasonably early after totally dominating the marketing and pre-release hype, and even today, fans continue to beg and plead for a comeback.

Capcom has so far been lukewarm to the idea, but there is no doubt that they have noticed the fans' love for Dimitrescu. Via Bluesky, it has now been announced that Japanese kawaii metal group Babymetal and Capcom will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Resident Evil series with an exclusive collection.

The focus is on Lady Alcina Dimitrescu, but we don't know what the collection will actually contain yet. The launch is planned for spring 2026, so hopefully we won't have to wait long to find out more.