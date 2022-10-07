Babylon's Fall's failure will not change PlatinumGames live service plans

HQ

Babylon's Fall has been one of the year's biggest disappointments. The game debuted in March, failed to attract much of an audience at all, and then just recently, it was revealed that developer PlatinumGames would be ending service for the game in February 2023, meaning it won't even make it a full year before closing down.

Following this stark decision, the CEO of PlatinumGames, Atsushi Inaba, has now spoken up about the game in an interview with VGC, where he has said he is "extremely sorry" and that this won't change Platinum's future live service plans.

"Any disappointment that we might have caused for our fan base is something we feel extremely sorry about, the fact that we led our dedicated fans to feel that way as a developer," said Inaba. "Providing any sentiment other than enjoyment and fun in our creations to players is something that we're not very happy about at all as a developer."

Inaba continued a little later, "There's a lot that we learned from this experience, and it's not changed our future plans or outlook moving forward regarding doing live service games at all. Live service games are definitely something we do want to do and put our effort in moving forward."

