Babylon's Fall will launch on March 3, 2022

During the ongoing Game Awards pre-show, developer Platinum Games and publisher Square Enix released a new trailer for Babylon's Fall, in which its official launch date has been confirmed to be on March 3, 2022.

If you don't know yet, Babylon's Fall is an action RPG that allows up to four players to enjoy its fast-paced action in online co-op. While playing, you can be equipped with 4 weapons at a time. For more details regarding the game, including system requirements and story line introduction, please check here.

Watch the TGA trailer below.