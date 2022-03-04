Cookies

Babylon's Fall

Babylon's Fall seems to be off to an extremely bad start

It's Steam numbers have failed to crack four digits.

HQ

Yesterday marked the release of Platinum Games' and Square Enix latest effort, Babylon's Fall. It's a console exclusive for PlayStation, and is also available for Steam. But it seems to be off to an absolutely terrible start.

Usually, the launch day is one of the biggest for a game, but as SteamDB reveals, very, very few people bothered to play it. At the time of writing, a measly 109 people are currently playing it, with an all-time peak of 650 users. If we check out Twitch instead, it's really not better with 1500 people watching streams with the game.

Hopefully this will change for the better for Square Enix, or we think this one will turn out to be a truly short lived live service title.

HQ
Babylon's Fall

Thanks TweakTown

