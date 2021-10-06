Babylon's Fall revealed the phase 2 report for its closed beta test, phase 3 has been scheduled

HQ

The closed beta test for Babylon's Fall has been divided into 3 phases, and the phase 2 was held in mid-September on different days for different regions. As the phase 2 had ended, developer Platinum Games and publisher Square Enix has sorted things out and published a report for this phase.

Just like the team stated in the post, the phase 2 "was mainly aimed at stress testing the server capacity".

Over all, the server was running okay with no major issues seen despite having "3 times as many account creations compared to Phase 1". However, a bug related to the player's connections and length waiting time was found and now being addressed to.

In the report, the team also stated the current development progress, the planned future operations and more information, you can see details via this link if you're interested.

Other than that, the schedule for phase 3 of the closed beta test has been finalised: it's going to be a 48-hour test and will be held simultaneously across North America, Japan, and Europe - more specifically, it's set to start on November 15 and end on 17.

According to the post, "phase 3 will add the PlayStation 5 version and enable cross-platform multiplay, letting players take on six challenging quests". Now the phase 3 is open for signing up, and you can do so until October 27, 2021 19:59 (PDT). For more information, please check here.