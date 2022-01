HQ

As everyone knows, due to the whole Covid-19 situation, it's common to see games delayed - but this is not something you should worry about when it comes to Babylon's Fall.

During a livestream(thanks, gematsu), developer Platinum Games has revealed that its latest action game, Babylon's Fall, has gone gold. That means basically the content is ready and the title will make the official launch date of March 3 as we reported last month.

Babylon's Fall will be available on PS4, PS5, and PC.