Babylon's Fall development is "progressing well"

Ever since its reveal at E3 back in 2018, we haven't really heard much about Platinum Games' new biblically themed title, Babylon's Fall, except the trailer shown in late 2019.

However, just recently, the development team decided that it's about time to remind us the game still exists, and the development is actually going well as posted in an update on Twitter:

"Greetings,

Thank you to all fans who've been following along for updates on Babylon's Fall.

While we hoped to reveal more about the game this summer, we can share that development on Babylon's Fall is continuing to progress well, with the team working safely from home.

Square Enix and Platinum Games are committed to delivering an exhilarating experience and we look forward to showcasing much more on Babylon's Fall to you as soon as we can."

So at least we can expect more details coming from Platinum Games, hopefully, sooner than later.

Have you been keeping an eye on Babylon's Fall?