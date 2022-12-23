Babylon Gets Two New Trailers to Close Out 2022

HQ

Babylon, an upcoming movie from Damien Chazelle featuring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Tobey Maguire has recently released two new trailers. Both run for about 90 seconds, but feature some vastly different content.

The Nice trailer begins in black-and-white, and for the most part shows us the storyline of Babylon as if it focuses primarily on the movie industry of the 1920s. Later, we do see more of the party atmosphere associated with that period, but for the most part the Nice trailer plays it safe.

The same cannot be said for the Naughty trailer, which shows a much more adult side of Babylon. Featuring elephants entering a party, a death on set, and more of the extreme side of the film industry Chazelle is hoping to show in his new film.

There are already a lot of Golden Globe nominations headed the way of Babylon, so it'll be one to watch when it releases in theatres in January.

