Babygirl will be released on Max in late April

The Nicole Kidman-led erotic thriller Babygirl was a huge hit when it premiered last year. The studio A24 has had several reasons to open bottles of champagne, as it's recouped its costs multiple times over, and has been showered with great ratings and awards.

Now Deadline reports that we'll soon be able to watch it at home too, as it's heading to Warner Bros.' Max streaming service. It will premiere on April 25, 121 days after its theatrical release, a clear sign of how well it has performed.

Babygirl is an emotional coming-of-age story about identity and self-discovery. Starring Nicole Kidman, the film explores relationships, expectations and the choices that shape us, and was widely praised for several very daring scenes.