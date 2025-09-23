HQ

For a reasonably normal person, walking is not something you think about very much. It's a kind of basic biological default setting, like breathing or blinking, something we do without requiring an internal debate, PowerPoint presentation, or a project manager with highlighters in different colours. It's an activity so deeply ingrained in our muscle memory that we don't even think about it until it's somehow taken away from us. Sure, there are people who can't walk due to physical limitations, or those who are struggling to recover from an injury and have to start all over again. But Nate, the incredibly stylish and tragicomic protagonist of Baby Steps, is in a category all his own. He hasn't broken his legs in a car accident or attempted a reckless stunt while hungover; instead, his sedentary couch life has eroded every connection between his brain and his ankles. He has, quite simply, forgotten how to walk. And it is in that gap - between forgetfulness and bizarre rediscovery - that the whole soul of the game lies.

The journey does not begin with fanfare or epic lore, but with Nate waking up in a small pool of water, a puddle in a cave that feels more like a moment of birth than a start screen. He doesn't step out into the sun like a classic hero, but rather stumbles forward with the same gravitas as a drunk wedding guest on his way to the after-party. But what awaits outside the cave's mouth is not just an adventure in the classic sense, it's a journey through both highs and lows, from the most infantile fits of laughter you can imagine to those hellish moments when you're so furious that you want to smash your head right into the TV and let the shards rain down like confetti over your living room. In short, it's a trip through the nine circles of frustration hell, but in a strange way, it's also one of the most fun and bizarre things I've ever experienced in a game. I hated every time I fell, but loved every second I got back up.

Balancing on the toes of a glass bottle is not something you can do in the blink of an eye, but Nate can do it once you've finally learned how to control him.

And before we move on, we must of course talk about Bennet Foddy. The man, the myth, the sadist. He's not alone in Baby Steps, as the game is made by three developers (Gabe Cuzzillo and Maxi Boch join him), but his fingerprints are as clear here as they were in QWOP or Getting Over It with Bennet Foddy. QWOP, where you control a sprinter who runs as if all his joints have been replaced with rubber bands, laid the foundation. Getting Over It, the hammer simulator in a cauldron, turned him into a viral icon. That's where the term "Foddian games" was born, games whose purpose is not to entertain in the classic sense, but to torment you, tease you, push you until you scream, and yet keep you coming back for more. These are games that offer no comfort, only uphill climbs, pitfalls, and your own stubbornness as fuel. Baby Steps springs from that genre, but with its own creaking soul.

You notice it right away. Baby Steps isn't a game where you just press forward and let a well-animated avatar float along like a dancer. Here, you control Nate's feet individually. Left shoulder button, left foot, right shoulder button, right foot. And in the beginning, it's exactly as humiliating as it sounds. Just getting out of the starting cave is an epic battle against the laws of physics, ragdoll animations, and your own lack of patience. You fall, you crawl, you get stuck on a rock, and drag your body around like a dying seal. But, and this is where Foddy's magic kicks in, after a dozen attempts, you start to feel the rhythm. Small steps become longer steps, the clumsy movements become something resembling walking, and suddenly you are no longer moving like a rag doll but like a human being, or at least a reasonably functional Neanderthal.

The goal? Well, it's so ridiculously simple that it's brilliant. Nate needs to pee. He refuses to relieve himself in the bushes and he wants a real toilet, a sacred temple of porcelain where he can sit in peace. That's the whole drive behind the journey, a man who wants to pee with dignity. But beneath the simplicity lies a story about growing up, independence, and how to break free from your own self-loathing. It's rough around the edges, but it's there, and it makes you actually care about this slacker stumbling around in his sweaty, stained onesie.

Woody, another character you encounter several times throughout the game. He is not wearing any trousers, but I will spare you that sight.

But if the story represents humanity, the humour represents boundless puberty, and boy, does it deliver. It's humour that makes you squirm, not always with laughter but with sheer embarrassment, cringe elevated to an art form. Ethan, a donkey man without trousers, is the epitome of this. He loves his genitals as much as some people love sourdough bread, and he will stop at nothing to demonstrate his enthusiasm, spreading his legs, thrusting everything in front of the camera, displaying an almost shocking self-confidence. And that's just one of many characters you'll meet along the way. Jim, who tries to act as a guide but is more reminiscent of a lazy employment officer, tries to give you everything from new shoes to a bush to hide behind so you can pee, but unfortunately fails on both counts. These characters are so uncomfortably odd that they feel like they've been taken from a nightmare you've forgotten you had.

The worlds you move through are as varied as they are brutal. Forests, mountains, meadows, caves, deserts, and all these environments are not there to encapsulate, but to break you. The desert is the worst, as the sand is an insult in particle form. You slip, lose your footing, fall, swear. It's like walking on freshly polished ice with bowling balls tied to your ankles. And when you finally think you've made it, when you've finally managed to get past the cactus that's been threatening you for hours, it comes to life and hits you straight in the chest like lightning bolt sent from the heavens. Back to square one. A quarter of an hour of hard work? In vain. But that's exactly what makes Baby Steps what it is: a Foddian nightmare, a cycle between hope and despair.

And yet, it's polished. Not polished in the sense of AAA gloss, but in the sense that everything really works. Three people built this, and I didn't encounter a single bug. The lighting, especially when you're equipped with a lantern in the dark, is almost beautiful. The sound design is meticulous: footsteps on wood sound different from footsteps on stone, sand, or mud. And the music... my God. It's a psychedelic circus parade of quacking ducks, whistling birds, and bleating sheep. It should be unbearable, but it becomes hypnotic, like an LSD festival in a run-down zoo.

It's hard to point out any negative aspects. Baby Steps is designed to tease you, but never in a cheating way. You always have the tools, it's always possible, but your own clumsiness holds you back, and that's why it's so rewarding when you succeed. Climbing a cliff in Baby Steps probably ticks the same boxes and tickles the reward centre for those who devote themselves to Souls games and battle the same bosses over and over again until they finally succeed. It's the same scream, the same pumping adrenaline, the same feeling that you've actually accomplished something that was truly impossible.

What we have here is a prime example of a relatively tricky challenge. However, it is nothing compared to what comes later in the game.

But let's be honest: it's not for everyone. The humour, the difficulty, the constant falling down, it will put people off. Some will call it childish, silly, unworthy. I call it brilliant. Baby Steps is designed to strike exactly the right chord with me: frustration that turns into laughter, absurdities mixed with sweaty effort. My twelve hours with the game offered everything from a sex dungeon for donkeys to an emotional moment with a newfound friend, a little yellow chicken that I then lost in a river. I found cool hats, I pushed toilets off cliffs, and I fell a thousand times but got up a thousand and one times. And I loved it.

So, all in all: Baby Steps is a game that doesn't give you what you want, but exactly what you need. It's insane, difficult, adolescent, frustrating, polished, hysterically funny. It's one of the most unique games I've ever played. But it's also a mirror, as for some it shows laughter, for others distaste.

Right here, I fell so many times that I was going crazy. But then I made it through the damn sandstone cave and felt euphoric.

And here comes the difficult part: for me, this is a ten out of ten. Absolutely. I have laughed, I have sworn, I have fallen thousands of times, and still been inexplicably happy throughout my entire body. This is a game that is tailor-made for my taste, tickling my nerves exactly where I want to be tickled. But I also have to look at the bigger picture, and the truth is that Baby Steps is a polarising game. The adolescent humour, which for me is a huge plus, is also what will make many others want to turn off the game quickly. It's both its greatest strength and its Achilles' heel, quite simply.

And that's why the rating ends up at a nine. Not because it lacks finesse, not because it fails technically, but because it's so extremely dependent on you, the player, having the same twisted sense of humour as me. For me, it's perfect, but for many, it will be unbearable. Baby Steps is simply a game that refuses to be moderate, stretching between heaven and hell, leaving you to decide for yourself which side you're on.