Baby Sonic is here to run rings around your heart

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie has had a troubled life so far, with the first iteration of the blue hero causing a widespread backlash that was so strong it forced the film's creators to head back to the drawing board in order to create a redesigned lightning-fast protagonist.

The revised version of Sonic looked the part, and those anguished voices were silenced somewhat after the redesign was revealed a few weeks ago. Now, however, we're getting another new version of the gaming icon, although this new take on Sega's mascot is so goddamn cute that we can't imagine there being too much of an outcry this time around.

The movie, which is heading to UK theatres on February 15, stars Jim Carrey and, as you can see from the trailer below, it even dives into the backstory of the famous blue hedgehog.