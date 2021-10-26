Baby Shark gear is available to earn in PUBG Mobile

HQ

The crossover that we've all been asking for has finally made it to PUBG Mobile. The kids sensation Baby Shark has made it into the mobile battle royale game as a limited-time event that will award players with a variety of cosmetic loot and gear to flaunt in-game.

Available in PUBG Mobile now, and running until November 20, this redemption event will give players a chance to earn a variety of permanent gear, including some Baby Shark-themed clothing items, a Baby Shark frying pan skin, the Baby Shark Dance emote, as well as a few other goodies.

You can take a look at all of the items that are available to earn below, and can start unlocking the loot yourself in PUB Mobile, on iOS and Android, today.