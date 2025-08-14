Baby Shark cleared of plagiarism accusations in landmark court case

HQ

After six long years, South Korea's Supreme Court has rejected the allegation that the producers of the Baby Shark song plagiarised the work of a US composer.

Pinkfong, the South Korean company that made the Baby Shark track, released their catchy jingle in 2016. US composer Jonathan Wright recorded a version of the tune in 2011 and said he owned the copyright to the interpretation.

Pinkfong said that its version was an arrangement of a folk song Wright had used for his interpretation, which was in the public domain. The South Korean Supreme Court found that Wright's version of the song "had not reached a level of substantial alteration" from the public domain song. Therefore, his work couldn't be considered protected as a separate tune under copyright law.

Baby Shark has racked up more than 10 billion views on YouTube, and became the most-viewed video on the platform in November 2020. The song has been around for decades prior, gaining popularity in US summer camps in the 1970s.

Wright had initially believed that Pinkfong was fine to go ahead and use what he claims as his version of the song, until in 2019 when a South Korean political party was threatened with legal action for using Pinkfong's version.

"The wheels in my head start turning... Doesn't that mean that my version also has copyright protection?" Wright said (via the BBC.) As it turned out, that didn't mean his song was under the same protection, but Pinkfong's version apparently is. Go figure.

