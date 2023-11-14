Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Merry Little Batman

Baby Batman saves Christmas in Merry Little Batman

Damian Wayne saves the holidays in this Christmas special.

Prime Video has been steadily showing off its slate of holiday movies and TV. We've already seen plenty of glimpses of Candy Cane Lane, starring Eddie Murphy, but now we also know that the DC and superhero fans have a festive special to look forward to as well.

Because the first trailer for Merry Little Batman has now made its debut. This is a film that sees a young Damian Wayne being tasked with saving Gotham City and Christmas from the Joker and various other villains, after Batman is called away and marooned miles from the city.

With Luke Wilson starring as the adult Caped Crusader and Yonas Kibreab as Damian, the film even sees David Hornsby voicing the Joker, and is directed by Mike Roth.

Merry Little Batman will debut on Prime Video on December 8, 2023.

Merry Little Batman

