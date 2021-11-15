Baba Is You update is bringing us the long-awaited cross-platform level editor this week

HQ

Baba Is You is receiving an update soon, bringing the long-awaited cross-platform level editor to all its fans for free. In fact, this feature was promised to arrive in 2020, but as the developer Hempuli said, it's "better late than never" - we can't agree more, especially since this is a big expansion without any extra charge.

Scheduled to go live on November 17, Wednesday, the update features not only the level editor & online level-sharing, there will also be a curated featured levels list, more than 150 new puzzles in 2 level packs, new art, and new music, etc. All of these will be available on PC, Mac, Linux and Nintendo Switch, announced Hempuli.

This lovely puzzle game was released back in 2019, we think it's really unique and incredibly inventive. We ended up giving it a 9/10 in our review, you can check the full article via this link.

A new trailer was uploaded as well, you can watch it below: