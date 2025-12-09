B-e-e-t-l-e: Be Right Back is a keyboardventure that uses "inventive typing mechanics"

Looking for something a little more unusual to play in the future? If so, developers Paul and Viv might just have the perfect project, as during the Wholesome Snack Showcase, the duo shared a first-look at the upcoming keyboardventure B-e-e-t-l-e: Be Right Back.

This is a keyboardventure as it uses what is being described as "inventive typing mechanics" to bring its world to life. As for how this translates into gameplay, we're informed to expect a premise where using a keyboard and typing skills will enable the pet hero Beetle to traverse strange lands, meet all manner of new friends, solve peculiar puzzles, and otherwise interact with the environment.

Check out the first look at B-e-e-t-l-e: Be Right Back below, ahead of the game's eventual launch on PC via Steam.