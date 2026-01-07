B-52s get new life: Boeing wins $2bn deal to re-engine the iconic United States bomber

HQ

The United States Air Force has awarded Boeing a $2 billion contract to begin replacing the engines on its B-52 Stratofortress bombers, launching a sweeping modernization of one of the most enduring aircraft in military history.

Under the deal, Boeing will re-engine the first two B-52Hs with new Rolls-Royce F130 engines and carry out extensive testing, kicking off the Commercial Engine Replacement Program. The upgrade is central to plans to keep the six-decade-old bomber flying well into the middle of the century, potentially close to its 100th birthday.

The re-engined aircraft will eventually be redesignated the B-52J, part of a broader overhaul expected to cost nearly $50bn. Alongside new engines, the jets will receive modern radar, upgraded avionics, digital cockpits, improved communications, and new wheels and brakes.

The Air Force plans to rely on a future bomber fleet anchored by upgraded B-52s and the new stealthy B-21 Raider, while retiring the B-1 and B-2 during the 2030s as maintenance costs climb. Work on the first aircraft will take place across several United States states, with completion targeted for 2033, a milestone in transforming a Cold War workhorse into a cornerstone of America's future airpower.

Boeing Defense on X:

Thank you, @USAirForce, for your partnership to continue development of the B-52 Commercial Engine Replacement Program. This phase focuses on modifying and flight-testing two B-52 aircraft before full production to increase efficiency, range and operational lifespan of the aircraft.