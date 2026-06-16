B-52 bomber plane crashes in California, killing eight

HQ

It has been reported that a B-52 bomber plane has crashed just outside of Edwards Air Force Base in southern California. Occurring in the evening in European time (and late morning local time), the plane was partaking in a routine test mission when during take-off it experienced an undetermined issue and crashed.

As per BBC News, it's said that relatively quickly the crash was deemed unsurvivable and that the eight passengers were confirmed to be killed in the process. As for what caused the crash during take-off, this has yet to be discovered and shared, with the process potentially taking up to 30 days.

The crash was at least contained to the runaway area of the base, meaning despite the facility being just north of Los Angeles, there was no other threat to life or further damage resulting from the incident.

Speaking about the situation, Col James Hayes has stated that the passengers included "mixed crew of military, government civilians and government contractors".