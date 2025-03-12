Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced Collection announced for Nintendo Switch and PS5

To kick off 2025, Inti Creates has announced Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced Collection. It will launch for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 on July 24, 2025. The games to be contained in the title, along with their DLC, are:



Azure Striker Gunvolt (2014).



Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 (2016)



Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 (2022)



This is going to be the most complete final version of the three games due to the polished action and updated music. Other additions include being able to access certain items from the in-game Library mode and new dialogue and voice lines during missions. There will also be an edition that will include different add-ons which you can see here.

We'll keep you posted on what's new with this title - do you find a trilogy pack interesting?