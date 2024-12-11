Aztecs The Last Sun lets you redefine Mesoamerican history in new city builder

While there are a lot of people out there fascinated by the Aztec civilisation, it feels like there haven't been that many games representing it or focusing on it. This is where Aztec The Last Sun gives you the chance to live out and build your own version of Aztec history.

Taking place between the 13th and 16th century CE, you will be tasked with building the city of Tenochtitlan, a place destined to be seen as the Aztec capital. You'll have to take care of economic, military, and religious growth, as well as taking on different quests to keep the city flourishing.

Check out Aztec The Last Sun in the trailer below, as well as the new demo available now on Steam: