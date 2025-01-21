Ayo Edebiri stars alongside John Malkovich in A24's next weird thriller film

A24 has a few exciting projects lined up for 2025, including the peculiar fantasy adventure The Legend of Ochi. But on top of that, the production company also has a new horror-thriller in the works, with this set to star one of Hollywood's greatest and one its most talented up-and-coming stars too.

Known as Opus, this film is about a writer who receives an invitation to stay at the home of a pop star that decided to remove themselves from the public eye 30 years ago all to start a creepy cult. In this story, The Bear's Ayo Edebiri plays the young writer who finds themselves at risk and dealing with the unusual circumstances at the home of John Malkovich's pop star.

Opus is directed by Mark Anthony Green and also features a cast including Juliette Lewis, Murray Bartlett, and Amber Midthunder. It's slated to make its arrival in cinemas on March 14, 2025, and with that coming up, you can see the odd and unsettling trailer for the film below.