Ayo Edebiri exits Marvel's Thunderbolts, Geraldine Viswanathan to take over role

One of the challenges with making serious and lengthy delays to a film release schedule is that it often dramatically changes when the film in question will enter production and likewise usually means that certain actors have to drop out due to clashing schedules. As Disney and Marvel Studios has tweaked the release date for Thunderbolts a few times, we've seen this affecting the announced cast members before, as Steven Yeun had to step down and was replaced by Lewis Pullman, and now to add to this a second casting change is occurring.

Ayo Edebiri is exiting the Marvel ensemble film due to a clash in her schedule. While it was unclear exactly who the rising Hollywood star was set to play, the role will now be taken over by Geraldine Viswanathan, who has stepped in, as Deadline reports.

What we do know about Thunderbolts is that it will see a variety of current Marvel actors and characters appearing, including Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, David Harbour's Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell's John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster.

The film is set to open in cinemas next summer in July.