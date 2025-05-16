Aylo to delete all unverified Pornhub content by June 30

HQ

The latest news on Canada . We now know that Aylo, the parent company of Pornhub, will permanently remove all unverified content from its platform by June 30, aiming to comply with the EU's Digital Services Act, as reported by legal news wire service MLex.com.

The move targets videos lacking proper identification and consent documentation, reinforcing Aylo's stance on safety and transparency. It marks the platform's largest clean-up effort since 2020 and has been in development since early 2024. Read the full report here.