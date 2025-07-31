Ayaneo's dual-screen handheld is a love letter to the DS era

HQ

Manufacturers keep pumping out retro-inspired consoles, much to the delight of us nerds, and the latest entry comes from Ayaneo, whose new handheld inevitably brings to mind the iconic Nintendo DS. The Chinese company, known for its powerful portable gaming devices, is now betting on a distinctly different form factor.

The new Pocket DS boasts a 7-inch OLED main display with a 16:9 aspect ratio (1080p, 165Hz, 800 nits), paired with a secondary 5-inch LCD screen in a 4:3 format (1024x768, 500 nits), ideal for spot-on emulation of DS and 3DS titles. Naturally, both screens can also be used independently for multitasking between apps and games.

Under the hood, there's plenty of muscle thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 chip. However, RAM and storage specs are still unannounced, so here's hoping Ayaneo goes big. Pre-orders are already open, but the company hasn't revealed a launch date or price just yet. Check out the console in the teaser clip below.

Feeling tempted by the Pocket DS?