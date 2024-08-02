Ayaneo unveils its new Pocket Micro handheld console

HQ

Small handheld PC consoles continue to be pumped out and the next to launch new ones is Chinese Ayaneo, which has now presented its latest addition, the Pocket Micro. A small and compact creation reminiscent of Nintendo's Game Boy Micro.

The Ayaneo Pocket Micro runs Android 13 under the hood and will be funded through crowdfunding on IndieGoGo. The console comes in a few different versions but the cheapest costs $189 and gives you 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The most expensive model, on the other hand, costs around $249 and then you get 8GB of RAM and double the internal storage space, ie 256GB. The screen on the Pocket Micro is 3.5 inches (or small) and offers a resolution equivalent to 960x640 pixels.

Battery life is claimed to be up to six hours, which of course sounds great, and from a purely aesthetic perspective, there's no denying that the Ayaneo Pocket Micro looks really, really nice. Check out the trailer for it below along with a handful of images.