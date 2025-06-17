Ayaneo unveils dual flip screen handheld perfect for those looking to tap into Nintendo DS nostalgia

HQ

Ayaneo is looking to extend its list of handheld gaming devices, by now presenting to the world a device that will no doubt catch the eye of Nintendo DS fans. Known as the Flip 1S DS, this gadget is an evolution of Ayaneo's existing dual screen, flip screen model, and this one even comes as an alternative option with a keyboard instead of the second screen.

It's a Windows-based gadget that offers a 7" 144Hz OLED panel that can hit a max brightness of 800 nits and is HDR enabled. The second screen is a smaller 4.5" HD 3:2 ratio display that can accompany the main display. Otherwise, the device has a CNC all-metal A-side and a stepless adjustable hinge, it's powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX370 CPU, offers a vapor chamber cooling solution, and has a classic button layout plus electromagnetic joysticks and Hall Effect triggers.

The Flip 1S DS will soon be available to preorder, with exact pricing for the device unconfirmed and unannounced as of the moment.

