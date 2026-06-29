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AYANEO Pocket Micro 2 is out now

"The Next-Gen Mini Horizontal Retro Gaming Powerhouse".

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AYANEO Pocket Micro 2 is out now, and it's called "The Next-Gen Mini Horizontal Retro Gaming Powerhouse" by the official website. The original AYANEO Pocket Micro was an Android-based retro-inspired handheld in 2024, whose design admittedly created memories of the Game Boy Micro. One year later AYANEO released a revised version of the device, called the AYANEO Pocket Micro Classic.

But now AYANEO Pocket Micro 2 is here.

As reported by Time Extension, the new design looks very similar to the original Pocket Micro, but it's slightly sleeker this time around, being more of an evolution than a full-blown redesign. The handheld device will feature a Snapdragon 865-Class Custom Processor with an Adreno 650 GPU, touting a 220% improvement over the original Pocket Micro.

There are 3 colour options and 3 configurations.


  • Frosty White, Midnight Black 6GB+128GB - Launch Offer: $239 / Retail Price: $269

  • Frosty White, Midnight Black 8GB + 256GB - Launch Offer: $279 / Retail Price: $309

  • Stardust Purple 8GB + 256GB - Launch Offer: $309 / Retail Price: $339

AYANEO Pocket Micro 2 is out now

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