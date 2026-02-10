Ayaneo Next 2 offers premium portable PC gaming for a whopping £3,300/€3,700

HQ

Portable PC gaming devices continue to flood the market, usually quite luxurious ones with really capable performance, boosted by the fact that Microsoft has created a good user interface for this purpose. This means that they are often expensive to buy, but we still raised our eyebrows a little extra when we heard about the price tag for Ayaneo Next 2.

The company has launched an Indiegogo campaign for anyone who wants the gadget, and it turns out that anyone who wants to buy the top-of-the-line model in a store will have to shell out $4,299 (roughly equivalent to £3,300/€3,700). At the moment, however, there is an Early Bird offer that means you "only" pay $3,499 for the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 model with a 9.06-inch OLED screen at up to 165 Hz, 128 GB LPDDR5X, and 2 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0, complete with a whopping 116 Wh battery. The weight of this beast is 1.5 kilos.

In other words, the Ayaneo Next 2 looks set to be a powerhouse of a kind rarely seen before, with its sights clearly set on the premium segment. You'll undoubtedly be able to enjoy AAA titles without any issues, but be prepared to pay for it.

Head over here to drool over the device, and if you won the lottery yesterday, maybe you should take the opportunity to pull the trigger?