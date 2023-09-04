Ayaneo Kun is a lavish challenger to the Steam Deck!

HQ

The Steam Deck challenger Ayaneo Kun from the Chinese tech company Ayaneo looks to be an impressive if costly proposition if you prefer to play your PC games portably. A lot of information has now emerged about what's under the hood of the portable PC console, and the specs aren't bad.

For starters, the Ayaneo Kun has an 8.4" screen with a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels, which is 1.4 inches larger than what the Steam Deck offers with its 7" and 1280x800 pixels. The Ayaneo Kun also relies on an AMD Ryzen 7840U processor and has a RAM of 16GB-64GB. Depending on the model, you can get storage between 512GB and 4TB and with a 75Wh (19,500 mAh) battery, the machine is said to be able to stay awake for up to three hours. Ayaneo Kun runs on Windows as its operating system.

In other words, there is no doubt that Ayaneo Kun is a lavish story and this is naturally reflected in the high price tag. The cheapest version of the Chinese challenger ends up at 1200 dollars. This is the model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. If you want to go up even more in price range, you can check out the version with 64GB RAM and 4TB storage under the hood. Then it costs about 1950 dollars.

It gets expensive and if you want to compare models with Steam Deck's counterparts, Valve's cheaper variant costs around $399 while you have to pay about $649 for the more expensive one.

However, there are ways to buy an Ayaneo Kun for 100 dollars less than it otherwise costs. You can do that by joining Ayaneo's crowdfunding campaign that is running via IndieGoGo and starts on September 5. If you want to know more about this, we think you should surf over to here for more information and a moving presentation of the console.

Will you get an Ayaneo Kun?