Axiom Verge 2 just got pushed to Q3 2021

You're watching Advertisements

The 2D metroidvania action adventure Axiom Verge 2 has been delayed to Q3, 2021.

The sequel to Axiom Verge was announced back in 2019 and originally scheduled for fall 2020, however due to multiple reasons the sole developer Tom Happ decided to push the release window to the first half of 2021.

Now it seems that fans will have to wait a bit longer, unfortunately. According to the latest post on the official website of this game, Happ has announced that Axiom Verge 2 has to be delayed once again, to Q3 2021.

"I could go into a long spiel about why it's taking longer than I originally forecast, but I don't want to get too bogged down into technical details. Suffice it to say that the game will be better for the additional time, and I won't have to burn myself out crunching to hit a date that I set for myself," wrote Happ.

Also, in order to make it up to the fans, the developer has some free stuff to offer. A behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of Axiom Verge has been adjusted to be free on Steam, and this documentary will also soon be available on EGS, "I'll announce it on Twitter when it goes live", the developer said.

Axiom Verge 2 will be release to Switch and PC.