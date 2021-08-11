English
Axiom Verge 2

Axiom Verge 2 is launching later today

Surprise!

In a rather surprising development, Axiom Verge 2 will officially be launching later today. Revealed in Nintendo's IndieWorld Showcase that just concluded, the launch trailer for the game was shown off, detailing that players can look forward to playing Axiom Verge 2 on Switch this evening.

But, it doesn't stop there, as it has been revealed that Axiom Verge 2 will also be launching on PlayStation 4 and on PC (via the Epic Games Store) today, with plans for a PS5 version in the works as well.

Take a look at the launch trailer for the game below, and be sure to check out the game for yourself later today.

Axiom Verge 2

