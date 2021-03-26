Axiom Verge 2 is heading to Nintendo Switch and PC this spring

You're watching Advertisements

Within a special presentation at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, developer Tom Happ revealed that Axiom Verge 2 would be launching on PC and Nintendo Switch this spring. The developer also detailed how the sequel would different from its much-loved predecessor.

Within the presentation, Happ notes that the sequel is a standalone adventure that can be enjoyed regardless of whether you've played the first game. It sees you play as a billionaire known as Ember, who has set out to explore an "ancient, alternate earth" hiding in Antarctica.

He also details: "Although Axiom Verge 1 and 2 flesh out different parts of the same universe, the mechanics are quite different. The games share the same DNA and fans of the first game will definitely feel right at home with this one, but make no mistake, this isn't just an iteration of the gameplay that you saw in the first game. It is a complimentary piece of the overall puzzle that is Axiom Verge."

You can take a look at the full presentation here.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.