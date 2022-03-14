Cookies

Axiom Verge 2

Axiom Verge 2 is coming to Steam this August

On the 11th to be precise - and, by then, Epic's timed exclusive deal will end.

HQ

Developer Thomas Happ Games earlier announced that it's going to bring the PC version of Axiom Verge 2 onto Steam this August 11th. This 2D action adventure was initially released to PS4, Switch, and Epic Games Store in 2021. After being timed exclusive on EGS for a year, the side-scroller is finally going to land on Valve's platform this summer.

The Steam page of Axiom Verge 2 is up now, you can add the game to your wishlist already, if you'd like.

The game is planned to launch on PS5 as well, no further details have been revealed yet though.

Axiom Verge 2

