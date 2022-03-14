Axiom Verge 2 is coming to Steam this August

HQ

Developer Thomas Happ Games earlier announced that it's going to bring the PC version of Axiom Verge 2 onto Steam this August 11th. This 2D action adventure was initially released to PS4, Switch, and Epic Games Store in 2021. After being timed exclusive on EGS for a year, the side-scroller is finally going to land on Valve's platform this summer.

The Steam page of Axiom Verge 2 is up now, you can add the game to your wishlist already, if you'd like.

The game is planned to launch on PS5 as well, no further details have been revealed yet though.