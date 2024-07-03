Awkwafina and John Cena have a bounty on their heads in Prime Video's Jackpot!

Prime Video has become quite a competent and well-supported streaming service, with a whole slate of exciting and promising original films and TV shows. The next of which will see John Cena teaming up with Awkwafina to flex their action-comedy muscles in a Paul Feig-directed effort.

Jackpot! will see the pair being tasked to survive a day in Los Angeles while being hunted by pretty much everyone. Why, you ask? Because Awkwafina's character of Katie has just won the Jackpot lottery, the biggest one ever, meaning if she can survive until the end of the day, she'll receive a huge cash prize. Cena's Noel comes into the equation as he is part of an agency that protects Jackpot winners, and ultimately this sees the pair working together to fight off hordes of threats in a John Wick-style, including Simu Liu's main antagonist Louis Lewis.

Jackpot! will debut on Prime Video on August 15 and you can see the trailer for the film below.