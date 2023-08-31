Awesome Games Done Quick to return in January

HQ

The charity speedrunning event, Awesome Games Done Quick, has announced that it will be returning this January for an event held in Pittsburgh, United States. The event has decided to leave behind its usual host location of Florida in exchange for the much colder city of Pittsburgh, all so that it can expand its efforts to include more in-person runs.

The Awesome Games Done Quick event will be held between January 14-21, and with this coming up at the start of the New Year, the company has also outlined some key dates to keep in mind.

Kicking things off will be the game submissions between September 1-10. Then on October 13, the game list for the event will be revealed. After this, on October 20, will be the full schedule release. This will be followed up by a second period of submissions between November 20-27, all before the second submission schedule is dropped on December 1. We're also told that volunteering dates will be announced at an underdetermined date too.

