Awesome Games Done Quick sets a new record by raising $3.4 million in one event

HQ

The speedrunning marathon event for charity, Awesome Games Done Quick, has set a new Games Done Quick record, by raising $3,416,729 in a single event. Revealed in a Twitter post, the event was organised to raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, and saw various streamers and speedrunners tearing through different games at blistering paces.

As part of the event, we got to see all manner of crazy gaming feats, including watching streamer Mitchriz complete Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in only two hours... while blindfolded.

On top of this there was also broken speedruns for Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Pumpkin Jack, and Webbed, all of which were completed by InsertLogic in 28:35 minutes, Jaxier in 44:18 minutes, and Shadowthepast in 17:21 minutes, respectively.

These speedrunning records and the event raised total weren't the only records broken either, as this Awesome Games Done Quick also managed to rack up $1 million in Games Done Quick history as well.

As for the next Games Done Quick event, that will be the all-women's Frost Fatales event between February 27 - March 5.