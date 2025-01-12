Awesome Games Done Quick raises over $2.5 Million in the name of cancer research

HQ

The annual charity event Awesome Games Done Quick, where skilled gamers perform various speedruns to raise money for charitable causes, managed to collect a total of 25 million SEK this year. AGDQ has been running for a week and featured events like Elden Ring bingo and a full playthrough of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. The funds raised this year will be donated to the Prevent Cancer Foundation, an organization dedicated to cancer research and prevention.

For those who missed the live broadcasts, they are still available to watch through VOD links on their website. Over the years, Awesome Games Done Quick has become an important platform and a wonderful way for gamers to connect, chat, and contribute to a meaningful cause.

Do you usually watch Awesome Games Done Quick, and what did you think of this year's event?