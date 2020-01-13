Awesome Games Done Quick raises $3.13 million for charity

In the last ten years, Games Done Quick has raised a staggering $25 million for charities, including Doctors Without Borders, AbleGamers, and Organization for Autism Research. A big chunk of that impressive total came recently when Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2020

was able to raise a staggering $3.13 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Apparently, there were more donations during AGDQ than any previous event organised by the charity, with around 2,750 people attending the week-long 24-hour speedrunning marathon at the Hilton Hotel in Orlando, Florida. According to the charity, more than 54,000 donations came in from more than 80 countries, with the Twitch stream peaking at more than 236,000 concurrent viewers.

You can watch the AGDQ 2020 Finale Video right here if you want to see some awesome people doing their thing and raising money for a good cause, and there's more video content here if that whets your appetite. Finally, if you want to know more about Games Done Quick, head this way.