Awesome Games Done Quick raised $2.64 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation

The charity event took place over the weekend.

The amazing folk involved with the Games Done Quick events have wrapped up yet another 24-hour marathon, and raised a boatload of cash for a good cause. Over the weekend, Awesome Games Done Quick took place and after seeing individuals blast through multiple games including Final Fantasy VII and Portal, the event managed to raise $2,642,493 for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

AGDQ has published a tweet stating, "Thank you to everyone who made this marathon possible, and to all of you for your amazing generosity & support".

Before also pointing attention towards the next time we'll get a speedrunning charity event of this kind, which will be Summer Games Done Quick taking place between May 28 and June 4.

Did you catch the massive charity event?

