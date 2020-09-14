Awesome Games Done Quick is heading online next year

You're watching Advertisements

The organisers of Awesome Games Done Quick, the speedrunning charity event, have confirmed that next year's show will be an online-only affair, although the event itself has been scheduled to take place on the same dates: January 3-10, 2021.

It's not a huge surprise after this year's Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ 2020) pivoted into an online event without a live audience, but that worked just fine and despite the limitations of doing things without a live audience, the community was still able to raise $2.3 million for Doctors Without Borders. Hopefully, January's event will be even more successful.

As the name implies, AGDQ is a speedrunning event where people around the world come together to share their love of playing games (quickly) at the same time as raising money for notable causes. Submissions for this year's event open on September 24, and you can head this way for all the details.