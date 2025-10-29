Awaysis promises co-op and battles like we've never seem them before

So-called dungeon crawlers are always popular, but developer 17-Bit (which specializes in retro-inspired action) now wants to freshen up the concept and has therefore announced Awaysis - a dungeon brawler.

Behind the title, we find an adventure for up to four people (both together and against each other), where the big twist is physics-based combat. In the press release, the developers write that it leads to an adventure that "plays like nothing else you've ever experienced" and that it is "a new type of action game."

The gameplay will also be accompanied by wonderful music, as "The legendary Chip Tanaka (Metroid, EarthBound, Super Smash Bros. Brawl) has worked his magic to make a bit-crushing soundtrack to score your adventure."

If this sounds like fun, check out the trailer below. Awaysis will be released in 2026 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and will be included in Game Pass from day one.